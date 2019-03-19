Virtusa (VRTU) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

VRTU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Barrington Research set a $64.00 price target on Virtusa and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Virtusa from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Virtusa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtusa from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.83.

Get Virtusa alerts:

NASDAQ:VRTU opened at $54.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Virtusa has a 52 week low of $37.80 and a 52 week high of $58.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.02, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19. Virtusa had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $314.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Virtusa will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 62,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total transaction of $3,182,738.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,977,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas R. Holler sold 24,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $1,185,653.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,944 shares of company stock worth $11,416,984 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTU. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Virtusa by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Virtusa by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Virtusa in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Virtusa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtusa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.