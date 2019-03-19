Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $17.63 Million Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $17,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. New Capital Management LP increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 221 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 11,823 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,023 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $198.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.11.

In related news, VP Robert Lane Gibbs sold 22,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.95, for a total value of $3,987,414.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $233,661.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,699.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,249,437. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCD opened at $182.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.53. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $153.13 and a 12 month high of $190.88.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.18% and a negative return on equity of 104.38%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

