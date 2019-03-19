Vident Core US Equity ETF (VUSE) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Vident Core US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:VUSE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1197 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th.

Vident Core US Equity ETF has increased its dividend by an average of 23.2% per year over the last three years.

NASDAQ:VUSE traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,105. Vident Core US Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $35.61.

