VICI Properties Inc (VICI) Position Lifted by Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,190,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846,348 shares during the period. VICI Properties accounts for about 2.1% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $78,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in VICI Properties by 21.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 717,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,813,000 after purchasing an additional 127,600 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter worth about $468,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 31.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 26.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 60,031 shares during the period.

VICI has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.77.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $22.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 162.32 and a quick ratio of 162.33.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 58.31%. The company had revenue of $226.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. VICI Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 80.42%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 20 gaming facilities comprising over 36 million square feet and features approximately 14,500 hotel rooms and more than 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

