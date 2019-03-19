VF (VFC) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of VF (NYSE:VFC) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $90.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VFC. Cowen increased their price target on VF from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered VF from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $88.00 price target (down from $107.00) on shares of VF in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Pivotal Research restated a hold rating and set a $78.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of VF in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered VF from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.95.

Get VF alerts:

VFC stock opened at $86.06 on Monday. VF has a 1-year low of $67.18 and a 1-year high of $97.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.80.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The textile maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. VF had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 10.11%. VF’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that VF will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is 68.46%.

In other VF news, VP Curtis A. Holtz sold 24,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $2,137,404.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,267,879.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 12,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $1,044,326.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,134.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 229,267 shares of company stock worth $19,577,926. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of VF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of VF by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VF by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VF by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.