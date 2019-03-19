VF Corp (VFC) VP Sells $4,373,501.75 in Stock

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) VP Scott H. Baxter sold 51,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $4,373,501.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 201,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,016,141. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

VFC stock opened at $86.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.07. VF Corp has a 12 month low of $67.18 and a 12 month high of $97.00.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The textile maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of VF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VF by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of VF by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VF by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VFC. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of VF in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $93.00 price objective on shares of VF and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of VF from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.95.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

