Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,951 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $187.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.25, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.07 and a 52-week high of $195.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $870.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.29 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 68.81%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $217.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Oppenheimer set a $200.00 target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.92.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 3,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.62, for a total value of $573,194.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,376 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 5,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,051,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,999 shares of company stock valued at $39,289,000. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

