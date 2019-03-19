Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) is Orbimed Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Orbimed Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,133,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 567,300 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 3.5% of Orbimed Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $187,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Svb Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.92.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 111,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.24, for a total value of $20,084,323.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,916 shares in the company, valued at $40,358,619.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.62, for a total value of $238,020.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,850,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 214,999 shares of company stock worth $39,289,000 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $187.48 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.07 and a fifty-two week high of $195.81. The stock has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 66.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 68.81%. The business had revenue of $870.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

