Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1717 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

NYSE:VET traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.73. 875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,850. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vermilion Energy stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vermilion Energy worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 51.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VET shares. Raymond James raised Vermilion Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “average” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude petroleum and natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 74% interest in 330,900 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 376,400 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 375 net producing natural gas wells and 475 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% interest in 208,900 net acres of developed land and 99% interest in 379,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, as well as 332 net producing oil wells and 3 net producing gas wells in France.

