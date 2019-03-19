Verastem Inc (VSTM) Stake Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,691 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Verastem were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Verastem by 558.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 625,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 530,166 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Verastem by 7.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 10,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verastem by 31.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,976 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verastem during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,810,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Verastem by 32.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verastem stock opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $241.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 3.04. Verastem Inc has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $10.35.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 million. On average, analysts forecast that Verastem Inc will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VSTM shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Verastem from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Verastem from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.97.

Verastem, Inc, operating as Verastem Oncology, is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

