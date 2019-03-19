Veeva Systems (VEEV) Sets New 1-Year High at $124.21

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $124.21 and last traded at $123.56, with a volume of 514897 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.45.

VEEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.65.

The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 100.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.72.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $232.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Matthew J. Wallach sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $1,004,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 622 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $60,713.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,854.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,896 shares of company stock worth $15,588,202. Corporate insiders own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $839,440,000 after buying an additional 1,207,291 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,926,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,357,000 after buying an additional 2,300,472 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,666,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,287,000 after purchasing an additional 100,561 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,407,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,079,000 after purchasing an additional 102,884 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,136,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,561,000 after purchasing an additional 428,945 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions for the life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

