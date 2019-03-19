Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR) Holdings Lifted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 178,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $20,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $131.10 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $107.57 and a twelve month high of $143.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

