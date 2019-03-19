Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) Shares Sold by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,248 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,443.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $67,000.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $154.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $123.80 and a 1 year high of $166.03.

