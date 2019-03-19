VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 GROWTH ETF (VTWG) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 GROWTH ETF (BMV:VTWG) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 GROWTH ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTWG. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 GROWTH ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 GROWTH ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,807,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 GROWTH ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,347,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 GROWTH ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 GROWTH ETF by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter.

VTWG stock opened at $144.65 on Tuesday. VANGUARD RUSSELL 2000 GROWTH ETF has a 1 year low of $113.54 and a 1 year high of $143.94.

