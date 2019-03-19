Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) Holdings Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VONG. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of VONG opened at $154.68 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $124.90 and a 52 week high of $161.07.
