Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 544,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,479 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 0.8% of MML Investors Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $42,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 14,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $86.72 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $73.18 and a 12 month high of $89.47.

