Vanguard Group Inc Buys 6,620,749 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 441,792,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,620,749 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 0.8% of Vanguard Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Vanguard Group Inc owned approximately 7.42% of Pfizer worth $19,469,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 441,792,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,469,816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620,749 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3,845.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,366,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205,282 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 20.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,340,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $919,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344,595 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 110.5% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 6,263,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,231,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,095,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mikael Dolsten sold 149,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $6,513,033.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 390,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,988,724.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 38,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $1,598,172.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,443,154.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 317,526 shares of company stock worth $13,704,089 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $41.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.32 and a 52 week high of $46.47. The firm has a market cap of $249.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, November 19th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Argus upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $42.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.89.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

