ValuEngine Lowers TransAct Technologies (TACT) to Sell

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th.

Shares of TACT opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.88. TransAct Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $15.95.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.65 million. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 21.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Dillon purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $88,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,290.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 401,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 296,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 225,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 63,281 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 113,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 50,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, assembles, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal, inkjet, and impact printers and terminals to generate labels and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, coupons, register journals, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

