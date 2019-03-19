ValuEngine Downgrades Lincoln Educational Services (LINC) to Hold

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LINC. TheStreet raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $78.85 million, a PE ratio of -11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13). Lincoln Educational Services had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $70.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.61 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lincoln Educational Services stock. 22NW LP increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ:LINC) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,453,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,314 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Educational Services makes up approximately 2.9% of 22NW LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. 22NW LP owned about 5.90% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

