USG Co. (USG) Stake Lowered by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in USG Co. (NYSE:USG) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,299 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in USG were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in USG during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in USG during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in USG during the 3rd quarter worth about $312,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in USG during the 3rd quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in USG by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 14,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get USG alerts:

Shares of USG stock opened at $43.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.67. USG Co. has a one year low of $33.28 and a one year high of $43.50.

USG (NYSE:USG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.50 million. USG had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that USG Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut USG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

In other news, VP Jeanette A. Press sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $151,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,009.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/usg-co-usg-stake-lowered-by-comerica-bank.html.

USG Company Profile

USG Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building materials worldwide. The company's Gypsum division manufactures and markets gypsum and related products to construct walls, ceilings, roofs, and floors of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings, as well as for various industrial applications.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USG Co. (NYSE:USG).

Receive News & Ratings for USG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.