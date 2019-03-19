US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) Position Increased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in US Foods by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in US Foods by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 19,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in US Foods by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in US Foods by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get US Foods alerts:

In related news, insider David A. Rickard sold 8,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $297,903.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,401. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Guberman sold 10,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $384,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,491 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

USFD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of US Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $34.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. US Foods Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $27.51 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 14.18%. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/us-foods-holding-corp-usfd-position-increased-by-raymond-james-financial-services-advisors-inc.html.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.