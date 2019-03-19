UralsCoin (URALS) 1-Day Volume Hits $45.00

UralsCoin (CURRENCY:URALS) traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 19th. UralsCoin has a total market cap of $8,368.00 and $45.00 worth of UralsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UralsCoin has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. One UralsCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptohub.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,067.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.31 or 0.03451929 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.21 or 0.01481408 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.25 or 0.03991798 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.01352163 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00114265 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.95 or 0.01401066 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00329341 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000337 BTC.

About UralsCoin

UralsCoin (URALS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. UralsCoin’s total supply is 11,994,799 coins. UralsCoin’s official Twitter account is @Uralscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . UralsCoin’s official website is www.uralscoin.info

Buying and Selling UralsCoin

UralsCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UralsCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UralsCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UralsCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

