UpToken Hits Market Cap of $3.00 Million (UP)

UpToken (CURRENCY:UP) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One UpToken token can currently be purchased for $0.0205 or 0.00000504 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bancor Network and Bittrex. UpToken has a total market cap of $3.00 million and $32,248.00 worth of UpToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UpToken has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UpToken alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007863 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00382732 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025020 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.75 or 0.01646048 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00228901 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004787 BTC.

UpToken Profile

UpToken’s launch date was September 22nd, 2017. UpToken’s total supply is 184,638,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,538,250 tokens. The Reddit community for UpToken is /r/UpToken . UpToken’s official Twitter account is @UpToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UpToken is uptoken.org

Buying and Selling UpToken

UpToken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bancor Network and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UpToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UpToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UpToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UpToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UpToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.