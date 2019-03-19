Uniti Group (UNIT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share and revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter.

UNIT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.43. 25,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,500,658. Uniti Group has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $23.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNIT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Cowen cut shares of Uniti Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Uniti Group currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $17.86.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2018, Uniti owns 5.4 million fiber strand miles, approximately 850 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

