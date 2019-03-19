United Therapeutics Co. (UTHR) Holdings Boosted by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,763 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 1.00% of United Therapeutics worth $47,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 384.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 10,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 14,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.51, for a total transaction of $1,601,399.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,194 shares in the company, valued at $816,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 7,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $786,703.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,725.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,527 shares of company stock valued at $11,695,041. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $118.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $100.06 and a 52 week high of $130.00.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.71). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $381.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases worldwide. The company's commercial products include Remodulin, a continuously-infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
