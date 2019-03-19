United Services Automobile Association Sells 351,937 Shares of Edison International (EIX)

United Services Automobile Association decreased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 77.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 351,937 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Edison International were worth $5,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Edison International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 211,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Edison International by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in Edison International by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 52,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $66.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Edison International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.05.

NYSE EIX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.56. 80,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,887,623. Edison International has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02). Edison International had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.04%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

