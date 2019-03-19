United Services Automobile Association Has $6.14 Million Stake in Ciena Co. (CIEN)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,085 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.12% of Ciena worth $6,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,826 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,082,792 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,538,000 after buying an additional 384,973 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 604.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 45,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 38,677 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 491.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 43,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 4,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $149,472.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $39,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,152,021 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CIEN. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Ciena to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Argus restated an “average” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ciena to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

CIEN stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.08. 5,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,078,971. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $22.99 and a 1-year high of $45.70.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $778.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.62 million. Ciena had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

