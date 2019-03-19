United Services Automobile Association Acquires 2,552 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL)

United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.11% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $6,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,328.6% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 15,162.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,344,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303,240 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JLL traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,802. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.69. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 12 month low of $119.79 and a 12 month high of $178.75.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

JLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Sunday, February 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, project and development management/construction, capital markets, property management, corporate finance, real estate investment banking/merchant banking, energy and sustainability, research, facility management outsourcing, strategic consulting, technology solutions, advisory, investment management, tenant representation, lease administration, transaction management, logistics and supply-chain management, valuations, and mortgage origination and servicing.

