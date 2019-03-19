United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Holdings Cut by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,612 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $34,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 9,644.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,364,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289,396 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $525,375,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3,240.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,891,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,692 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,989,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,290,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,331 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 52,189,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,093,112,000 after acquiring an additional 704,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE:UPS opened at $110.69 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.89 and a twelve month high of $125.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 254.74% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $19.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th were issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 25th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.04%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Standpoint Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.41.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $548,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard N. Peretz sold 9,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total value of $1,013,072.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Holdings Cut by Haverford Trust Co.” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/united-parcel-service-inc-ups-holdings-cut-by-haverford-trust-co.html.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.