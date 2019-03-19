Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ) Shares Bought by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,924 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,318 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Umpqua worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua in the third quarter valued at $3,333,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua in the third quarter valued at $700,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua in the third quarter valued at $382,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 20.9% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 78,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 13,498 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 22.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,439,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Umpqua in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

In other Umpqua news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $167,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $17.82. 7,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,474. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.36 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 23.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.53%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ) Shares Bought by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/umpqua-holdings-corp-umpq-shares-bought-by-stone-ridge-asset-management-llc.html.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.