UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (UMH) Director James E. Mitchell Acquires 15,385 Shares of Stock

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Director James E. Mitchell bought 15,385 shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $200,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $16.69. The firm has a market cap of $525.83 million, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.83). UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative net margin of 43.63% and a negative return on equity of 35.79%. The company had revenue of $34.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.35 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.30%.

UMH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Monday, March 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 115 manufactured home communities containing approximately 20,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

