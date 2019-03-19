Ultra Electronics (ULE) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,592 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) had its price target lowered by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,759 ($22.98) to GBX 1,592 ($20.80) in a research note released on Friday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ULE has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ultra Electronics to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,750 ($22.87) in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ultra Electronics to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 1,750 ($22.87) to GBX 1,820 ($23.78) in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.95) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Ultra Electronics to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 1,460 ($19.08) to GBX 1,120 ($14.63) in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,650.25 ($21.56).

ULE stock opened at GBX 1,572 ($20.54) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 36.06. Ultra Electronics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,763 ($23.04).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a GBX 37 ($0.48) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Ultra Electronics’s previous dividend of $14.60. Ultra Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.15%.

Ultra Electronics Company Profile

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

