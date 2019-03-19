Ulta Beauty (ULTA) PT Raised to $315.00 at Nomura

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price upped by Nomura from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research note published on Friday. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty to $265.00 and set an average rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. They set a buy rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research restated a buy rating and set a $316.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $335.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $317.05.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $342.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $199.15 and a 52 week high of $345.24.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.05. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,686,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $758,027,000 after acquiring an additional 109,978 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $480,228,000 after acquiring an additional 675,832 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 847,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $239,223,000 after acquiring an additional 20,257 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,993,000 after acquiring an additional 62,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 189.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 784,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,990,000 after acquiring an additional 513,582 shares during the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.