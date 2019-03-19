Ulta Beauty (ULTA) PT Raised to $315.00 at Nomura

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price upped by Nomura from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research note published on Friday. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty to $265.00 and set an average rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. They set a buy rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research restated a buy rating and set a $316.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $335.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $317.05.
NASDAQ ULTA opened at $342.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $199.15 and a 52 week high of $345.24.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,686,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $758,027,000 after acquiring an additional 109,978 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $480,228,000 after acquiring an additional 675,832 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 847,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $239,223,000 after acquiring an additional 20,257 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,993,000 after acquiring an additional 62,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 189.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 784,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,990,000 after acquiring an additional 513,582 shares during the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.