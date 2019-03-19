Two Sigma Securities LLC Takes $679,000 Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 787,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,551,000 after acquiring an additional 291,795 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,549,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,251,000 after acquiring an additional 289,208 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 338,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,602,000 after acquiring an additional 213,132 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 24,865.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 166,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 166,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 579,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,694,000 after acquiring an additional 156,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDXX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.00.

In related news, insider Giovani Twigge sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.77, for a total value of $317,655.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael Lane sold 971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $201,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,144 shares of company stock worth $8,378,892 in the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDXX stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,915. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.12 and a beta of 0.97. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.11 and a 52-week high of $256.22.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $549.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.04 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.03% and a negative return on equity of 1,501.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Two Sigma Securities LLC Takes $679,000 Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/two-sigma-securities-llc-takes-679000-position-in-idexx-laboratories-inc-idxx.html.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.