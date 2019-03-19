Two Sigma Securities LLC Takes $632,000 Position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (PSL)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.39% of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 194,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 98.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,545,000 after purchasing an additional 93,741 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,958,000 after purchasing an additional 24,432 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,215,000.

Get Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,856. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $73.71.

WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/two-sigma-securities-llc-takes-632000-position-in-invesco-dwa-consumer-staples-momentum-etf-psl.html.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

See Also: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.