Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 102.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,620. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $103.54 and a 1-year high of $138.59.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/two-sigma-securities-llc-buys-new-position-in-vanguard-materials-etf-vaw.html.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

See Also: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.