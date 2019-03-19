Two Sigma Securities LLC Acquires New Position in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LYG)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 359,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 466,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 106,111 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 7,383.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 153,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 151,368 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 792,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 397,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. 1.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LYG shares. Citigroup upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE:LYG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.45. 76,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,538,521. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1119 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, and unsecured consumer lending products to personal and small business customers.

