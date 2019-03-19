Two Sigma Investments LP Has $34.44 Million Stake in Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,027,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298,923 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Yum China were worth $34,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Yum China by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Yum China by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,438,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,513,000 after buying an additional 149,277 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 6,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in Yum China by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 45,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on YUMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Yum China from $36.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

YUMC stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.69. The stock had a trading volume of 641,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $43.95.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 19.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

In other news, insider Danny Tan sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $307,582.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,058. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ted Lee sold 2,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $92,041.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,345.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,607 shares of company stock worth $1,516,634. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, and Little Sheep brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, and Mexican-style food categories.

