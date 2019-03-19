Two Sigma Investments LP Has $31.49 Million Holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 316.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 977,876 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742,827 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $31,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLR. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 542.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 2,214.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,326,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,117 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLR traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.64. 20,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $29.78 and a 12-month high of $62.08.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

In related news, EVP Jose Luis M. Bustamante sold 2,737 shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $101,433.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,537.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ray F. Barnard sold 3,318 shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $122,898.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,372.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,570 shares of company stock valued at $506,670 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FLR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research note on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fluor Co. (NEW) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.69.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

