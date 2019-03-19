Two Sigma Investments LP Grows Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 95.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 950,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 463,273 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.90% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $37,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 94,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 5,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 28,586.7% during the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Citigroup upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

In related news, EVP Randall S. Theisen sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $109,233.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,060.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce D. Beach sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $174,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,478 shares of company stock worth $577,345. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.43. The company had a trading volume of 292 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,314. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $37.39 and a 1-year high of $64.06.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $281.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.36 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.48% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

