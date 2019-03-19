Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 418,788 Shares of BHP Group PLC (BBL)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) by 65.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,057,867 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418,788 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $44,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBL. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. purchased a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,436,000. Manikay Partners LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,134,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $16,903,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,081,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

BBL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of BHP Group stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $47.33. The company had a trading volume of 66,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,317. The company has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. BHP Group PLC has a 52-week low of $38.04 and a 52-week high of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.55.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.48%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

