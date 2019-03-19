Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Position in Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 939,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 238,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Twilio were worth $83,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,480,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,122,000 after purchasing an additional 613,596 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Twilio by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,480,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,122,000 after acquiring an additional 613,596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,921,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,216,000 after acquiring an additional 85,812 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Twilio by 4,157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,504,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,820 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,413,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,979,000 after acquiring an additional 353,659 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO traded up $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.05. The company had a trading volume of 852,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,115,032. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.81 and a beta of 1.34. Twilio Inc has a one year low of $35.89 and a one year high of $133.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $204.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.46 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 18.76% and a negative return on equity of 21.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO George Hu sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $666,042.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 25,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $2,938,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,535 shares of company stock worth $11,069,842 over the last ninety days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.24.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Position in Twilio Inc (TWLO)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/two-sigma-advisers-lp-lowers-position-in-twilio-inc-twlo.html.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.