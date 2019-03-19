Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $92.10 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,257 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.30% of Constellation Brands worth $92,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 467.9% in the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ledyard National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total transaction of $140,170.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,556,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.72, for a total value of $262,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE STZ traded down $1.37 on Tuesday, hitting $169.71. 10,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,795. The firm has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.45. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.37 and a 12 month high of $236.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 11th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 33.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Macquarie lowered shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Constellation Brands to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.52.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

