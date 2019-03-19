Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 240,565 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (AZO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 766.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,565 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises about 0.6% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 1.08% of AutoZone worth $227,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZO. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $167,900,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 555.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 119,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,362,000 after acquiring an additional 101,454 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 3,482.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,803,000 after acquiring an additional 97,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,202,000 after purchasing an additional 84,961 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Richard Craig Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.11, for a total transaction of $1,961,036.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,149.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,901,837 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $4.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $979.81. 2,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,811. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $590.76 and a fifty-two week high of $984.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.98 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 99.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 61.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AZO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $976.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,050.00 price target (up previously from $950.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $800.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $960.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $922.20.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

