Twin Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 24,966 Dell Inc. (DELL)

Twin Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,966 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000. Dell makes up 0.6% of Twin Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Dell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyds Banking Group plc bought a new stake in Dell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. bought a new stake in Dell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DELL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.44. The stock had a trading volume of 11,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,210,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.47. Dell Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.02 and a 52-week high of $61.16.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DELL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dell from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dell from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Dell in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dell from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

