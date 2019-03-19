Troy Income & Growth Trust PLC (TIGT) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.69

Troy Income & Growth Trust PLC (LON:TIGT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.69 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

TIGT stock remained flat at $GBX 78 ($1.02) during trading on Tuesday. 383,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,876. Troy Income & Growth Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.71 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 77.82 ($1.02).

Troy Income & Growth Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment trust. The principal objective of the Trust is to provide shareholders with an income yield and the prospect of income and capital growth through investing in a portfolio of United Kingdom equities. The Trust has investments in United Kingdom-listed investment companies, property and banks.

