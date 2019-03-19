TRON Trading Up 3% This Week (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.0231 or 0.00000565 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc, Sistemkoin, Bit-Z and CoinEgg. Over the last week, TRON has traded up 3% against the dollar. TRON has a total market capitalization of $1.54 billion and approximately $165.71 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007816 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00384602 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024896 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $67.27 or 0.01648786 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00228146 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00001834 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004762 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025028 BTC.

About TRON

TRON was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation . TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TRON is tron.network . The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges including major platforms like Binance, Bitfinex, Huobi, OKEx, and many others. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

