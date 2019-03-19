Trimble Inc (TRMB) Position Boosted by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,559,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,661 shares during the quarter. Trimble comprises about 3.0% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 2.21% of Trimble worth $182,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3,229.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,272,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

In related news, CEO Steven W. Berglund sold 381,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $14,400,597.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,674,639.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Rosalind D. Buick sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 625,336 shares of company stock worth $23,979,921 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRMB stock opened at $40.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.18. Trimble Inc has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $792.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.82 million. Trimble had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

