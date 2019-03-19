Tribal Group plc (TRB) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.10

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Tribal Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of TRB traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 70.50 ($0.92). The stock had a trading volume of 47,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,684. The firm has a market cap of $136.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11. Tribal Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 69 ($0.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 94 ($1.23).

About Tribal Group

Tribal Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides education related systems and solutions, and educational consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Student Management Systems (SMS), i-graduate, and Quality Assurance Solutions (QAS).

