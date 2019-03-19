Tribal Group plc (TRB) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.10

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Tribal Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of TRB traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 70.50 ($0.92). The stock had a trading volume of 47,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,684. The firm has a market cap of $136.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11. Tribal Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 69 ($0.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 94 ($1.23).
About Tribal Group
