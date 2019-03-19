TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of TransDigm Group worth $12,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

Shares of TDG opened at $449.07 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $298.15 and a 12 month high of $449.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $993.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.66 million. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.35%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, EVP Jorge Valladares sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.99, for a total value of $2,184,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small purchased 229,940 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $434.90 per share, with a total value of $100,000,906.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,175 shares in the company, valued at $16,167,407.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,274 shares of company stock valued at $33,455,050. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group to $452.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $405.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.00.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

